Minister Foley announces phased return to normal Leaving Certificate outcomes, confirms date for Leaving Certificate 2024 results

An increase in the overall set of results has been noted in Ireland and internationally following pandemic-related interventions. In Ireland, the implementation of Calculated Grades in 2020 and Accredited Grades alongside examinations in 2021 resulted in overall results on the aggregate, as measured on the composite, level adjusted scale, rising by 4.4 percentage points in 2020, and by a further 2.6 percentage points in 2021, or overall approximately 7 percentage points higher than those in 2019.

