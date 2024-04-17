OSCE Chair-in-Office addresses the U.S. Helsinki Commission

WASHINGTON, 17 April 2024 - OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta's Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg, addressed the United States’ Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (U.S. Helsinki Commission), underlining Malta's vision and priorities during its 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship.

Chair-in-Office Borg highlighted the current pivotal moment for the international rules-based order, challenged by unprecedented threats to peace and stability. Minister Borg noted the detrimental impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine on the foundational principles of the OSCE, underlining that this war will remain at the top of the OSCE agenda.

“Safeguarding and strengthening the functionality of the OSCE is another primary overarching priority of Malta’s Chairpersonship,” stated Borg. Recalling his recent visits to Serbia, Kosovo and the Republic of Moldova, Minister Borg reaffirmed the OSCE’s critical role in promoting dialogue and stability across the region, despite the severe threats posed by conflicts and other sources of instability.

Minister Borg affirmed Malta's unwavering commitment to safeguarding and upholding the core OSCE principles and commitments, as enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris. "These principles are not optional but integral to the functioning of this Organisation," he emphasized, underlining Malta's dedication to maximising the OSCE's full potential in conflict resolution and peace building.

Minister Borg reaffirmed Malta's enduring determination to advance human rights, fundamental freedoms, democracy, and the rule of law. Recently, Malta hosted an OSCE conference aimed at addressing anti-Semitism in the OSCE region, highlighting the Chairpersonship’s broader efforts to combat all forms of discrimination and intolerance.

Chair-in-Office Borg outlined Malta’s focused initiatives within the human dimension, including efforts to promoting media and information literacy to counter disinformation and enhance democracy, particularly among youth. He highlighted that ensuring journalists' safety is essential for a free media, adding that combating violence against women is also fundamental to ensuring their full participation in society.

The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission, is an independent agency of the U.S. Federal Government established in 1976. With a mandate spanning over four decades, the Commission has been tasked with monitoring compliance with the principles and commitments of the Helsinki Accords. The Helsinki Commission engages in a broad array of activities aimed at promoting human rights, democracy, and various forms of cooperation within the OSCE region.