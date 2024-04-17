The Queenie Effect Publishing Unveils Bascha Meier in Best-Selling Anthology' Unstoppable Volume 3'
Visionary entrepreneur Bascha Meier shares her story in an exciting new book release.NEW ZEALAND, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building resilience can transform a woman's life for the better. In that spirit, Queenie Effect Publishing proudly presents Bascha Meier as a featured author in the new anthology 'Unstoppable Volume 3'. This collaborative effort, which brings together 25 extraordinary women from diverse backgrounds, has rapidly achieved international best-seller status, captivating readers from across the globe.
In 'Unstoppable Volume 3,' Bascha, a visionary and entrepreneur of 30 years, shares her perspective. Reflecting on her chapter and the influence it can have on readers, she remarked, "Inspiring other women to become Unstoppable begins with just being ME, MYSELF: Embracing myself as I am, and my passions, shining my 'light' from that authentic place, being myself as a living example of walking my talk as an unstoppable abundant entrepreneur, woman and mother. The biggest gift for me is to see women radiate joy, freedom to be themselves and unstoppable after trainings, programmes, and private consults that I offer."
Already an eye-opening success story for the publisher and women involved, the latest edition of Unstoppable crossed Amazon.com's "Best Seller" status milestone within four hours of its release, dominating charts in over 16 categories.
Sharing her thoughts on becoming a best-selling author, Bascha remarked, "Being an author of a best-selling book for women feels enriching and empowering, as it affirms my consistent taking forward action in my mission to touch the lives of as many women as possible, and my ethos of sharing from heart consciousness. Achieving best-seller status also serves as a vehicle so that the power of words and candid sharing of my life story will have a meaningful impact on others and reach a wide audience."
Her company, AlchemyGold, is a beacon for transformative coaching, consulting, and events, emphasizing holistic well-being. Merging Quantum Energetics with strategic business acumen, AlchemyGold Coaching & Consulting delivers a spectrum of services, encompassing personalized one-on-one consultations and impactful online training courses.
Programme highlights offered by Bascha include: ELEVATE online training aimed at clearing old cellular imprints, healing at the root cause and guidance for the awakening entrepreneur; THE ALCHEMY OF ABUNDANCE Mentorship; MAGNETIC UNLEASED Programme, which redefines entrepreneurship by unleashing personal magnetic power, breaking chains and embracing freedom to attract abundance; as well as SOUL REGENESIS Integration of Soulful Practices, which presents soulful practices in live retreat format that will benefit women to integrate mindfulness and self-care into their entrepreneurial pursuits, including identifying soul purpose, defining soul clarity, passions, and the legacy to build authentic success.
Bascha is also a creator of NEW EARTH NZ Festivals. These Visionary & Music Festivals are held in a pure nature setting and offer a lush programme with bespoke workshops, a healers zone, market stalls, vegan cuisine, International Speakers, and quality live musicians.
The best way to connect with Bascha Meier is via email at soulcare@gmx.com. She can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information about 'Unstoppable Volume 3,' please visit https://amzn.asia/d/g6jjbWh.
About The Queenie Effect Publishing
The Queenie Effect Publishing is a rising publishing house dedicated to showcasing empowering stories that inspire, uplift, and resonate with readers worldwide.
About 'Unstoppable Volume 3'
'Unstoppable Volume 3' is an international best-selling anthology by The Queenie Effect Publishing. The book features the empowering stories of 25 extraordinary women who triumphed over adversity, celebrating the resilience and indomitable spirit of the female journey.
