SA saddles up for Olympic equestrian qualifier in heart of the city

Release date: 17/04/24

World-class riders from across Australia and New Zealand will compete for a coveted spot in this year’s Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at the Adelaide Equestrian Festival.

From 18-21 April, the 5-star equestrian event is set to draw more than 30,000 spectators to Victoria Park/Pakapakanthi, as event organisers report strong ticket sales are expected to exceed last year’s turnout.

The Adelaide Equestrian Festival is the only event of its kind globally held in the heart of a city and is one of only seven events in the world held at the sport’s highest level. It is the only five-star horse trials in the southern hemisphere.

The Australian Olympic selectors will have their eyes on the Australians looking to secure their place on the national team.

This year, the four-day equestrian event sits within South Australia’s April school holidays offering a great opportunity for families to experience sport at the highest level in the heart of the CBD.

The festival begins with a free community day on Thursday, offering world-class equestrian entertainment, market stalls, interactive kids’ activities, and the 3-star Dressage ahead of an action-packed weekend.

The Adelaide Equestrian Festival is part of an elite sporting event lineup in South Australia. In April alone, AFL Gather Round, Australian Athletics Championships, Adelaide Equestrian Festival, and LIV Golf Adelaide are helping cement the state’s reputation as a must-visit sporting destination for athletes and spectators alike.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Adelaide will be hot to trot this week as the Adelaide Equestrian Festival brings some of the best riders from around Australia and New Zealand to our state.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics qualifier is expected to draw local and interstate crowds above last year’s 30,000 attendees – and as the only event of this type worldwide held in the heart of a city, local operators are saddling up for a boost in visitation.

The free community day kicking off the festival on Thursday is a great opportunity for families to get out these school holidays and enjoy the world-class equestrian entertainment on offer in our beautiful parklands.

The Adelaide Equestrian Festival is part of a back-to-back lineup of sporting events helping entice elite athletes and spectators to South Australia, all while showcasing our state as a destination of choice on the world-stage.

Attributable to Greg Rolton, Chairman Adelaide Equestrian Festival

The atmosphere is set to be at an all-time high as spectators from around the country flock to the parklands to witness the incredible performances put on by each equestrian athlete and their horses.

Last year, we had a turnout of 30,000 spectators making their way through the gates. Leading into the event this year, ticket sales are looking incredibly strong and we’re anticipating this number to increase which is fantastic to see.

Equestrian is a highly engaging, family-friendly sport and we look forward to welcoming new and old faces back to the parklands this year.