Revolutionary robotic surgeries back at Royal Adelaide Hospital

Release date: 17/04/24

State-of-the-art robotic surgery technology has returned to the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) – the first time it has been available at a South Australian public hospital for almost a decade.

The new Da Vinci XI robot, based at the RAH, will facilitate minimally invasive procedures such as complex head and neck operations, treating kidney, bowel, and uterine cancers, as well as colorectal surgery.

It will improve access for patients to advanced surgical services using pioneering medical technologies, with up to 250 robotic surgeries expected to be undertaken each year at the RAH.

Robotic-assisted surgery has proven benefits for specific cohorts of cancer patients, such as those that need radical prostatectomy (surgery to remove the prostate gland), patients with certain forms of kidney cancer where surgery with a robot allows for partial preservation of the kidney, and patients with cancers of the uterus.

The State Government is contributing $7 million to operate the technology at the RAH, while the Health Services Charitable Gifts Board has invested $5.1 million.

South Australia was one of the first jurisdictions in the country to have access to surgical robot capabilities in a public hospital, with the RAH using it on site for procedures between 2005 and 2015.

The machine then moved to St Andrews Hospital as part of a public private partnership, with increasing demand from Adelaide surgeons now inspiring the return to the public sector.

The Central Adelaide Local Health Network (CALHN) continues to work with St Andrew’s Hospital, where the robotic program is currently taking place, as it transitions the Robotic Surgery Program to the RAH. Other private providers - together with St Andrew's – will continue to provide options for robotic surgery for public patients.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

It’s fantastic to see robotic surgeries return to South Australia’s flagship public hospital – the Royal Adelaide Hospital – for the first time since 2015, making it more accessible for everyday South Australians.

The feedback from clinicians is that the use of robotic surgeries lead to better outcomes for patients, especially those with specific types of cancer.

We also strongly support any initiative that can reduce bed block, improve the flow of patients in our hospitals and help people return home sooner to continue their recovery.

The ability to perform complex surgeries using a minimally invasive technique demonstrates the innovative approaches to healthcare currently being undertaken at our public hospitals.

Attributable to CALHN Medical Lead Surgery, Peter Subramaniam

CALHN surgeons have been key in the development of robotic surgery, both in advancing the scope of surgery and in training local, national, and international surgeons.

Using robotic-assisted surgery can result in decreased complications, faster recovery, reduced length of stay in hospital, and faster return to normal day activities.

Through this implementation, CALHN continues its journey of developing a Centre of Excellence in robotic surgery, clinical innovation and research in cancer and surgery fields, attracting innovative and highly competent robotic surgeons and most promising trainee surgeons.