Torque Vectoring Market Evaluated to Grow at $31.8 billion by 2031, Fueled by Strong CAGR of 15.2%

Torque Vectoring Market

The torque vectoring market share is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion, technology, clutch actuation type, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $8.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in the global average share of electric vehicles in vehicle sales, rise in the use of commercial and passenger vehicles across industries, surge in the number of government alliances, and strict regulations to reduce carbon emissions globally drive the growth of the global torque vectoring market.

Torque vectoring refers to the force that is produced in the car’s engine, which is evenly distributed among the wheels or axle to provide efficient control to the driver as well as to improve the driving experience of a car. This improves the car tire grip on the road, which prevents skidding and provides better control over the car at sharp corners. Moreover, there are different types of torque vectoring available that have very distinct characteristics and are highly dependent on the type of the vehicle.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., univance corporation, jtekt corporation, BorgWarner, Continental AG, GKN Automotive Limited, Eaton Corporation, Bosch Ltd, Dana Incorporated

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global torque vectoring market based on clutch actuation type, vehicle type, propulsion, technology, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global torque vectoring market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers & suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

By vehicle type, the Passenger Car segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global torque vectoring market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles segments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global torque vectoring market revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.4% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

By propulsion, the all-wheel drive/four-wheel drive (AWD/4WD) segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global torque vectoring market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 16.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the front wheel drive (FWD), and rear wheel drive (RWD) segments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By propulsion, the all-wheel drive/four-wheel segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By technology, the passive torque vectoring system segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and active torque vectoring system segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By clutch actuation type, hydraulic clutch segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

By region, the North America registered the highest market share in 2021 and Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

