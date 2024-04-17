Submit Release
North West Office of the Premier urges residents to remain calm amid rumoured Mahikeng shutdown

The North West Provincial Government urges residents of Mahikeng and its surrounding areas to remain calm and not panic, following the recently distributed information on Mahikeng shutdown which is rumoured to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 April 2024. 

The provincial government can confirm that there is no application to march that has been made by organisers on tomorrow's purported shutdown. 

While the provincial government respects the rights of any person to march and protest about any grievance, it maintains this should be done within the confines of the law. 

The provincial government wishes to assure residents that measures have been put in place to ensure that the rule of law is enforced, and that the safety of residents is prioritised. 

Public servants are also urged to treat this as a normal working day, as security in all government buildings in Mahikeng will be intensified to ensure that government properties and employees are protected. 

The provincial government has also received assurance from the South African Police Services that no lawlessness will be tolerated and action will be taken against those who impede on the rights of others, including threats to human life and damage to property. 

