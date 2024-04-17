Communique on occasion of official visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Uganda

Communique on the occasion of the official visit by His Excellency, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa to the Republic of Uganda from 15th to 16th April 2024



1. H.E. Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa undertook a working visit to H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, from 15 to 16 April 2024.

2. H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa was supported by Hon. Dr Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa and Hon. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency.

3. H.E. President Yoweri Museveni was supported by Hon. Jason Marksen Oboth-Oboth, the Minister of Defence & Veteran Affairs, Hon. John Mulimba, the minister of state for regional affairs, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Paul Amoru.

4. H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa had a meeting with H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda on 16 April 2024. The two Heads of State held fruitful discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional and continental issues of mutual interest.

5. The two Heads of State exchanged views on the peace and security situation in the region. They reaffirmed their commitment to working together in pursuit of sustainable peace, stability, and economic development on the Continent.

6. H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, of the Republic of South Africa, expressed his gratitude to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the Republic of Uganda, for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to him and the delegation of the Republic of South Africa during the visit.

DONE AT ENTEBBE, UGANDA this 16th Day of April 2024.

