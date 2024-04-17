President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in South Sudan on working visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Tuesday, 16 April 2024, arrived in Juba, South Sudan on a working visit to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between South Africa and South Sudan.

President Ramaphosa will also receive a detailed briefing from President Salva Kiir Mayardit, and other stakeholders, on the status of implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) which was signed on 12 September 2018.

President Ramaphosa commenced his visit in Kampala in the Republic of Uganda where he met with HE President Yoweri Museveni. The two leaders discussed regional peace and security, including the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

South Africa enjoys cordial bilateral relations with South Sudan and the two countries have a long-standing historical relationship that pre-dates South Sudan’s independence on 9 July 2011.

An agreement establishing official bilateral relations was signed on 24 September 2012.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and South Sudan are conducted through the General Cooperation Agreement (GCA) which was signed in 2013.

Media enquiries: Mr Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the Presidency -media@presidency.gov.za