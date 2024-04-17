Minister Zizi Kodwa on NPBPA vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and others court judgment

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Mr Zizi Kodwa has welcomed the High Court judgement on the matter of the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others. On Tuesday, 16 April 2024, the High Court in Pretoria delivered a judgment dismissing with costs the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association’s application to declare that the appointment of the Boxing SA Accounting Authority is irregular and invalid.



Minister Kodwa says, “The judgement marks a salutary corrective measure on the path to restore stability and ethical governance at Boxing SA. For too long, Boxing SA has been bleeding as an institution, with athletes losing match time, and promoters and trainers losing their market share.”



Minister Kodwa adds, “This court decision is an opportunity for all stakeholders in South African boxing to link and focus on the roadmap to reset and revitalise the sport in the country. I have repeatedly said that let’s box in the ring and not in the courts.”



The Minister further states, “Let us focus, engage, and work together to build this sporting code that lies close to the hearts of millions of South Africans. Let us work together to revive South African boxing.”



For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003



Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925