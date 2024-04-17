Minister Blade Nzimande addresses opening of Engineering campus at Ikhala TVET College in Sterkpruit, 18 Apr

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the official opening of the new Engineering campus at Ikhala TVET College in Sterkpruit.

The launch programme will run over two days from Wednesday, 17 April, 2024 to Thursday, 18 April, 2024.

The reason for this extended number of days is to include a career guidance programme and a try-a-skill exhibition that is targeting over 4000 learners, NEETs, students and young people of the Joe Gqabi District Municipality.

The media are invited as follows:

DATE: 18 APRIL, 2024

VENUE: Ikhala TVET College-Sterkspruit Engineering Campus

TIME: 10h00-13h00

ENQUIRIES:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za