Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,776 in the last 365 days.

Minister Blade Nzimande addresses opening of Engineering campus at Ikhala TVET College in Sterkpruit, 18 Apr

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the official opening of the new Engineering campus at Ikhala TVET College in Sterkpruit. 

The launch programme will run over two days from Wednesday, 17 April, 2024 to Thursday, 18 April, 2024.

The reason for this extended number of days is to include a career guidance programme and a try-a-skill exhibition that is targeting over 4000 learners, NEETs, students and young people of the Joe Gqabi District Municipality. 

The media are invited as follows:

DATE: 18 APRIL, 2024
VENUE: Ikhala TVET College-Sterkspruit Engineering Campus
TIME: 10h00-13h00

ENQUIRIES:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson)
Cell: 064 615 0644
E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

You just read:

Minister Blade Nzimande addresses opening of Engineering campus at Ikhala TVET College in Sterkpruit, 18 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more