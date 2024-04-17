Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and MEC Lebohang Maile launch social housing projects in Johannesburg and Merafong, 17 Apr

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi together with the MEC for Human Settlements in Gauteng, Lebohang Maile, will on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, launch two social housing projects in the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality and Merafong City Local Municipality, respectively.

The Ekhaya Gardens, with a total of 333 units, is close to Roodepoort Central Business District, while Fochville Social Housing on the other hand, with a capacity of 258 units, is strategically placed within the mining and industrial sectors of the greater West Rand Municipality.

The two social housing projects will both provide much-needed decent, and affordable rental accommodation to people earning between R1850 and R22 000 per month. The launch of these projects comes a few days after the successful launch of Townlands in Tshwane, one of the largest social housing project in the country with 1200 units.

The programme also includes the handover of new fully subsidized homes to qualifying beneficiaries. This will precede an Imbizo with community members, where title deeds will be issued in line with the Title Deeds Restoration Programme, whose objective is to deal with the title deeds backlog across the country, restore dignity and security of tenure to rightful owners.

The Ministerial delegation will include representatives of all three spheres of government, i.e., Executive Mayors and MMCs of the affected municipalities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Activity 1: Handover of Ekhaya Gardens Social Housing Project

Time: 07h30

Venue: 80 Harry Road, Vlakvoeltjie, Princess Plots

Activity 2: Launch of Fochville Social Housing Project

Time: 10h00

Venue: Fochville Social Housing Project, Cnr Nkoala and Kerk Streets, Fochville

Activity 3: Community Engagement and Title Deeds Handover

Time: 11h30

Venue: Dan Tloome Mega Human Settlements Project

There will be opportunities for media engagements. RSVP: Tebogo.mosima@dhs.gov.za or 072 171 1021

Media Enquiries:

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota, Spokesperson for Ministry of Human Settlements

Cell: 064 754 8426

Castro Ngobese, MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 060 997 7790

