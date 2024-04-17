Minister Thembi Nkadimeng hands over Schalkwyk Road in Sebokeng, 18 Apr

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Ms. Thembi Nkadimeng will on Thursday, 18 April 2024, hand over the Schalkwyk Road in Eatonside Sebokeng Unit 6 under the Emfuleni local municipality, situated within the Sedibeng District in Gauteng Province.

The Minister will be joined by the Gauteng MEC of COGTA, Mzikayifane (Mzi) Khumalo, the Sedibeng Executive Mayor Cllr Lerato Maloka as well as leadership from the Emfuleni local municipality.

Before the project was implemented, the gravel road in place often flooded during rainy seasons and experienced sewer spillages, hindering residents' access to schools, clinics, and other destinations. Its uneven surface posed challenges for motorists, and stormwater accumulation made crossing the roads difficult.

The Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), an entity of the Department of Cooperative Governance, provided funding for the construction of the Van Schalkwyk Road through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG). The road covers 3.46km by 6m wide of tarred road. The project, which is Eatonside, Sebokeng Unit 6 benefitted a total number of 4 899 households with work opportunities created for 23 local residents.

Residents of Eatonside, Sebokeng Unit 6, can now revel in the accessibility afforded by the 3.46km tarred road, complete with concrete-paved sidewalks and efficient stormwater channels, enhancing connectivity and safety for all.

The project handover is planned to take place as follows:

- Time: 09h00

- Date: 18 April 2024

- Venue: Emfuleni Local Municipality

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Mr. Legadima Leso: 066 479 9904

Mr. Tsekiso Machike: 078 237 3900

