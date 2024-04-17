Principal Stephen Andrews announces his intention to retire from Wycliffe College in June 2025

TORONTO, ON—The Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Andrews, Principal and Helliwell Professor of Biblical Interpretation at Wycliffe College, has announced his intention to retire effective June 30, 2025.

In a letter to Board Chair Carol Boettcher dated Easter Monday, Stephen noted that the June 2025 date will mark the end of his ninth year in the role, his 40th year of ordained ministry, and his 70th year of life.

“It is time for me to devote what remains of my strength and attentions more fully to (my wife) Fawna and my family,” he wrote. “There is never a perfect time to leave a job, and because of the importance of the College in the mission of the Church, and how fulfilling it has been for me to work with such a gifted and dedicated staff, faculty, and board, it is tempting to stay longer. But I believe that Wycliffe has reached the point where we need, and deserve, new leadership.”

Boettcher received the letter with some sadness, but also understanding and thanksgiving.

“We are thankful to God that He has blessed Wycliffe with Stephen’s deeply spiritual, steady, and reflective leadership,” she said. “During a time of great change in society and in the Church, Stephen has shepherded the College through the development and implementation of our Strategic Plan and has shown great wisdom as we navigated the unknown waters of the pandemic and other transitions. He has been the leader Wycliffe needed in these uncertain times, and we are grateful.”

Chair Boettcher expressed gratitude that the timing of Stephen’s announcement allows the College ample opportunity to make for a careful, deliberate transition to a new Principal. She said she wants the Wycliffe community to know that an extensive search process has already started, and that she expects that a new Principal will be in place by the time Stephen leaves. She invites all who care about the College to join her in praying for God’s continued blessing on Wycliffe, “as we continue to seek Him in all things, and as we work for the good of the Church and the building of His Kingdom.”