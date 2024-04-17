17 April 2024

91

The President of Turkmenistan received the Acting Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Program

On April 16, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Michal Mlynar, Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Warmly welcoming Michal Mlynar, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that his visit to Ashgabat will provide an opportunity to discuss key areas and prospects for interaction between Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat.

During the meeting, a detailed exchange of views took place on current issues of interaction between our country and UN-Habitat. It was emphasized that the result of this productive cooperation was a number of measures taken to promote national development and achieve the SDGs.

As is known, in 2023 our country joined the UN-Habitat Group of Friends on Sustainable Urbanization and the new Urban Development Program. In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the issue related to the opening of a UN-Habitat Representative Office in Turkmenistan is one of the priorities for our country at the current 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Continuing the topic, the head of state proposed, as a first step, to organize a visit to Turkmenistan by a group of experts from the UN Human Settlements Program to identify specific vectors of cooperation and develop an appropriate project document that will serve as the legal basis for interaction.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Acting Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Program Michal Mlynar exchanged mutual good wishes, expressing confidence in the successful continuation of fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat, which meets the goals of universal well-being, sustainable development and progress.