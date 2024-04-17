Competitive Landscape Analysis: Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Industry Overview 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive electric vacuum pump is a device that is used to ensure the consistent operation of the braking power. It removes the gas particles from the sealed pump in order to make space for vacuum. Additionally, it increases engine life, improve the performance, add horsepower and keep the oil clean for a longer period. The main function of an electric vacuum pump is to exhaust out the air from brake booster chamber hence generating vacuum, which later can be used for applying brakes. Therefore, the demand for vacuum pump is projected to increase and boost the automotive electric vacuum pump market in the future.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Majority of automotive electric vacuum pump manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns, which further affects the production of car as well.

• Global automotive electric vacuum pump industry is an evolving sector which is hampered due to coronavirus, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.

• The vendors in vacuum pump industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the global automotive electric vacuum pump manufacturers worldwide.

• As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many automotive electric vacuum pump manufacturers is vulnerable.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the global automotive electric vacuum pump market size for the year 2020 due to the falling business confidence, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of vacuum pump manufacturers due to coronavirus.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increase in investments in research and development of vacuum pumps, exponential growth in the adoption of electric vacuum pumps, and increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, malfunctioning of electric vacuum pump and durability problems are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increase in demand for superior performing brakes can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐬

The major restraint of automotive electric vacuum pump is the problem of generating insufficient vacuum at the application of brakes. These pumps work without any problems for a short while but after certain period, it tends to be oily and unreliable as they are designed for an oil-free environment. Rapid development in technology of braking systems such as introduction of vacuum-free technology may restrain the growth of vacuum pumps in the market. For example, General Motors is working towards the adoption of vacuum-free braking systems for its vehicle which will lead to more durable braking system and prevent the malfunction in the vacuum. Therefore, decline in demand for vacuum pumps for braking system will hamper the growth of the automated electric vacuum pump market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive electric vacuum pump industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive electric vacuum pump market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive electric vacuum pump market growth scenario.

• We can also determine vacuum pump will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the automotive electric vacuum pump market through the predictable future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Johnson Electric

• Mikuni Corp.

• GZ Motorsports

• Youngshin Precision Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch

• LPR Global

• Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Continental AG

• Rheinmetall AG

• Ningbo Tuopu Group Co. Ltd.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Which are the leading market players active in the automotive electric vacuum pump market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

