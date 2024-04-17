Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Recent Trends Witness Exponential Growth At a CAGR of 29.7% by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise quantum computing market generated $1.37 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $18.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

An increase in investments in quantum computing technology, demand for high-performance computing, and demand from medical research and financial markets drive the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market. However, operational challenges and stability & error correction issues hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the advent of on-premises quantum computers for businesses and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Various organizations across the world adopted advanced computing techniques to enhance their business processes amid shift to “work from home” culture and improve operational efficiency.

Countries installed enterprise quantum computing applications and implemented various solutions to maintain operations in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enterprise quantum computing market based on component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.

Enterprise quantum computing market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in quantum computing, which drives organizations to invest heavily in enterprise quantum computing market to sustain growth and improve productivity. In addition, factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, cloud deployment & technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and continuously ongoing modernization in quantum computational strategy in emerging economies notably contribute toward the market growth. Furthermore, key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global enterprise quantum computing market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group, Google, D-Wave Systems Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, ID Quantique, Rigetti & Co, Inc., Microsoft, and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

