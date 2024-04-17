Counslr Partners with Aptitude Development to Provide Free Mental Health Support to Residents of Student Housing Locations

Student Residents Now Have 24/7/365 Access to App to Mitigate Heightened Academic and Social Stresses

NEW YORK, NY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr , the text-based mental health support mobile app, announced its partnership with Aptitude Development, a national student housing organization, to provide student residents access to on-demand mental health support. The partnership launched with East Coast housing facility locations, and will expand nationwide over the course of 2024.

“Aptitude has always tried to be on the forefront of providing wellness focused amenities to support students' well-being beyond academic endeavors,” said Jared Hutter, Co-founder & Principal at Aptitude Development. “We believe it's our mission to provide exceptional and meaningful benefits to those living in our communities. We are proud to offer our residents, today’s students, Counslr as an extremely convenient and accessible resource for mental health support and overall well-being.”

The partnership launched with the following three housing facility locations, and will roll out nationwide later this year:

The Marshall, serving Rochester Institute of Technology students

The Ithaca, serving Ithaca College and Cornell University students

The Pier, serving Coastal Carolina University students

“We are looking forward to working with Aptitude Development to support these students as they head to school and work, and know that mental health help is accessible easily,” said Josh Liss, CEO and founder of Counslr. “Mental health truly knows no boundaries. We hope to be a resource for students at any point of the day, all while knowing that their home away from home is focused on their overall well-being.”

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com.

