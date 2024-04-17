Submit Release
Unispace Group announces new EMEA CEO appointment

LONDON, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unispace Group today announces new London-based hire of Rob Frank as CEO, Corporate Interiors, EMEA and key additions to the growing EMEA leadership team.

Frank is an experienced board director delivering profitable growth for multi-national workplace fit-out firms such as BW: Workplace Experts, Morgan Sindall and Overbury. Frank will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of Unispace’s corporate workplace interiors offering for clients across the strategy, design, and construction lifecycle in the EMEA markets.

Frank comments, “It’s a fantastic opportunity to join such a progressive company with a unique offering. I’m committed to ensuring delivery excellence and a focus on service integration for our valued clients across Europe.”

Also joining the Unispace corporate interiors business is David Broderick in a newly created role as Head of Operations, EMEA. Broderick brings a wealth of experience in delivering and leading construction projects across sectors including fit-out, corporate office, life sciences and financial, to name just a few. Reporting into Rob Frank, Broderick will lead the best practice delivery of Unispace’s integrated approach Methodology across the region and help enable the business to deliver the next phase of growth.

Finally, joining from world-renowned Foster + Partners, Unispace Group has also appointed Charlotte Sword in a global role as Group Chief People Officer. Bringing nearly 30 years of cross-sector experience, Sword has led global HR teams across diverse geographies.

Since being acquired by private equity firm, PAG, in 2020, Unispace has expanded service offerings to clients into new verticals and markets with intentional organic growth and key acquisitions in recent years of Bulb, BPE and Downstream. These evolved the business from a focus on corporate interiors to a portfolio of brands, including Unispace Life Sciences (highly regulated sectors) and Downstream (brand-led experiential environments).

The new hires will connect Unispace Group’s increased service offering, optimising capacity to deliver at scale globally and locally and across multiple industry verticals.

The announcements follow news of Justin Tydeman recently joining as Unispace Group CEO in April, also based in the London studio. Tydeman brings 15 years in CEO roles for international market leaders in facilities services, including Compass Group, Selecta and PHS and has a strong track record of driving sustainable growth and customer-focus in service businesses.

Editor’s notes

About Unispace Group

A global strategy, design, and construction leader creating people-centric spaces with purpose – across offices, labs and life sciences facilities, hospitality and sports venues, and retail spaces. Brands in the portfolio include experience design agency Downstream, laboratory fit-out specialist Unispace Life Sciences, and workplace design & build firm Unispace. Some of the biggest companies and brands in the world are among its clients, including Pernod Ricard, Hugo Boss, Biogen, Tata Consultancy Group, Boston Scientific, Eli Lilly, Orrick, Las Vegas Raiders, and University of Oregon, to name a few. They employ over 800 people and have operations in 25+ countries across the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Anna-Liisa Goshawk
Head of Marketing & Communications, EMEA, Unispace
anna-liisa.goshawk@unispace.com

