Market Trends Analysis: Sonar System Industry Report 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sonar system market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increasing demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Sonar system uses propagation of sound in fluid to navigate, communicate, and detect other objects under the water surface. Sonar is acronym of sound navigation and ranging. Additionally, sonars are classified on the capability of transmission, active sonars transmit acoustic pulses to listen for echo while passive sonars only receive the ambient sound made by ships, submarines, and marine mammals. Actives sonars work similar to radars in detection of targets up to a certain range, whereas passive sonars are stealth system used in anti-submarine warfare.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Government has imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 causing the sonar system manufacturers to halt manufacturing processes.

Ship builders are facing operational issues in ship construction and sonar system installation due to governments decision to enforce lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Naval forces are forced to delay on-going military projects involving sonar system installation & upgradation, due to lack of workforce caused by the travel advisory issued by governments globally.

Sonar system manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain of components and raw materials required for the development & testing of sonar system.

Maritime trade activities such as oil trade, are also on a standstill due to decline in demand. Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime tourism activities as well.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in maritime tourism activities, increase in demand for seaborne trade activities, and rise in adoption of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) are the factors that drive the global sonar system market. However, marine life hazard due to sonar usage hinder the market growth. Contrarily, growing military naval fleets, research & development in sensor technology, and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐔𝐔𝐕)

Underwater drones are used for applications such as ship hull inspection, wreck inspection, ocean floor mapping, hydro thermal vent detection, underwater exploration, oceanic research and mining among others. UUVs use synthetic aperture sonar that combines acoustic signals to form a high along-track resolution image of the target. Moreover, UUVs play crucial role in naval warfare due to its capabilities such as mine sweeping, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and submarine combat. For instance, in 2019, US Navy awarded Boeing a 43,000,000 USD contract to develop Orca extra large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs). Orca is a long range autonomous reconfigurable UUV capable of payload delivery. Boeing has partnered with Huntington Ingalls Industries (Americas largest military shipbuilding company headquartered in Virginia, US) to test, fabricate, and deliver Orca class UUVs. Such initiatives & investments in development of UUVs is expected to boost the sonar system market.

