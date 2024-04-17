India Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2030 and Key Players | Alfa Laval, Danfoss

High-Performance Actuators Market 1

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-performance actuators market size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17192

High-performance actuator is defined as actuator having a high duty cycle. Duty cycle is the ratio of on-time to off-time, usually expressed as a percentage. High-performance actuators thus help delivering high force with enhanced accuracy. Depending on the applications, they are available in a variety of types, sizes, and power combinations.

Nearly all of the major industries rely upon automatic equipment to attain results. With the growing usage of automatic equipment/systems, the demand for high-duty actuators has increased significantly, which plays a crucial role in the automation process. Actuators, which might be liable for moving, controlling, or positioning a mechanism or system make the operating of automatic system seamless and easy. In case of robotics, producers have the ability to reduce repair time and minimize errors. As a result, overall performance of actuation produces responses that are more accurate and faster. These are some of the factors will help to boost the high-performance actuators market growth during the forecast period.

The global high-performance actuators market analysis is conducted on the basis of type, application, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the global market is classified into rotary and linear. The rotary segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%. The linear segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7%, owing to its wide-scale application in the industrial sector. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into industrial automation, vehicles & equipment, robotics, and others.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/260f22cfac85b1bf261e9e152a9ac8f8

The industrial automation segment garnered the largest high-performance actuators revenue share in 2020, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%. However, the vehicles & equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand for automotive and industrial equipment. End uses of actuators include industrial, automotive, military & defense, and others. The others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7%, owing to surge in demand for actuators in agricultural machinery and food & beverage sectors.

The major companies profiled in high-performance actuators market include Linak, TiMaOTION Technology Co. Ltd., Ewellix, Ultra Motion, and SKF.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market share in 2020. However, both Europe and Asia-Pacific are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in trend of industrial automation and use of robotics in various sectors in countries such as Germany, India, and China.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 :https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17192

By end use, it is divided into chemical, oil & gas, HVAC & refrigeration, food & beverage, and others. By end use, the food & beverage segment dominated the India market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period. The growth in the food & beverages sector is being fuelled by a number of factors, including rapid urbanization, changing eating and lifestyle habits of consumers, and rise in household consumption rates. Meanwhile, the industry has developed and widened its scope with newly emerging trends in consumer preferences and the development in technologies adapted to meet those preferences. To offer new items such ready-to-eat foods, drinks, processed fruits & vegetables, processed marine and meat products, etc., competitors are now focusing on implementing new projects which include the establishment of cold storage facilities, food parks, packaging centres, irradiation centres, and modernized processing plants.

The major companies profiled in india gasketed plate heat exchanger market analysis include, Alfa Laval, Danfoss, Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd., Heatex Industries Ltd., HRS Process Systems Ltd., HYDAC International GmbH, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Majestic Marine & Engineering Services, Process Engineers and Associates, Ved Engineering, Transcon Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Techtrans Engineers, Tranter, and Xylem, which hold significant share of the market.

Key findings of the study

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 9.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the linear segment is anticipated to witness the high growth rate of 10.7%, in terms of revenue.

Depending on application, the industrial automation segment is anticipated to exhibit high growth rate of 8.4%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By end use, the others segment is anticipated to witness significant growth rate of 9.7%, in terms of revenue.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Ewelli

xUltra Motio

nSKF