PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release

April 17, 2024 Villar: BFAR equips farmers to boost fish catch Since a big percentage of our fish production comes from the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Sen. Cynthia A. Villar cited the need for a "balikatan" to protect it. Amid the challenges in the country's fishing sector, Villar assured Filipino fishermen of their continuing efforts to prioritize them. "As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, hold on to my goal of crafting laws to help in the fishing sector's growth. Let us unite to alleviate the living conditions of our fishermen," she said in her Keynote Address during the launch of the Layag-WPS Project at Subic Gymnasium in Zambales,Tuesday April 16. "The Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yields And Economic Gains from the WPS or LAYAG-WPS Project was the result of dedication of our government led by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, to address some of the most important needs of our fishermen particularly in the WPS." Villar hopes that the livelihood inputs that were awarded to over a hundred fisherfolks become an instrument for an abundant and sustainable fish catch within our territorial waters. "DA-BFAR designed this livelihood involvement with the vision of uplifting the socio-economic status of every Filipino fisherfolk and their communities," she added. The launching, she stressed, showcases the government's commitment to equip Filipino fisherfolks with appropriate fishing gears and technology to boost their productivity in the resource-rich waters. It also intends to reduce post-harvest losses; bring the government support closer to the fishing communities; encourage sustainable fisheries management anchored on applicable laws, codes, authorizations, or rules and increase fisheries production to help in the Administration's goal of attaining food security. She said the project was started by the government to provide fishermen with good life. She pointed out that the government also wants to guarantee the protection and welfare of every Filipino fishermen. Villar: BFAR, binigyan ng kasangkapan ang mga mangingisda para sa mas maraming huli Dahil nagmumula sa West Phippine Sea (WPS) ang malaking porsiyento ng ating isda, iginiit ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na kailangan ang "balikatan" para protektahan ito. Sa kabila ng mga hamong kinakaharap ng sektor ng pangingisda, tiniyak ni Villar ang kanilang patuloy na pagsusumikap na bigyang prayoridad ang ating mga mangingisda. "As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, hold on to my goal of crafting laws to help in the fishing sector's growth. Let us unite to alleviate the living conditions of our farners," sabi ni Villar sa kanyang Keynote Address sa launching Layag-WPS Project sa Subic Gymnasium sa Zambales, nitong Martes,April 16. "The Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yields amd Economic Gains from the WPS or LAYAG-WPS Project was the result of the dedication of our government led by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, to address some of the most important needs of our fishermen particularly in the WPS." Umaasa si Villar na ang livelihood inputs na ipinagkaloob sa daan-daang mangingisda ay magreresulta sa masagana at sustainable fish catch sa ating territorial waters. "DA-BFAR designed this livelihood involvement with the vision of uplifting the socio-economic status of every Filipino fisherfolk and their communities," dagdag pa niya. Ipinakikita rin sa launching ang mga pangako ng pamahalaan na bigyan ang ating mga mangingisda ng fishing gears at technology para paigtingin ang kanilang produksyon. Layunin din nito na maibaba ang post-harvest losses; ilapit ang suporta ng pamahalaan sa fishing communities; itaguyod ang sustainable fisheries management base sa applicable na batas, codes, authorizations o rules at iangat ang fisheries production para makatulong sa adhikain ng pamahalaan na food security. Sinimulan ng gobyerno ang proyekto upang mabigyan ng mabuting buhay ang ating mga mangingisda. Binigyan diin niya na nais din ng pamahalaan na siguraduhin ang proteksyon at kapakanan ng bawat Pilipinong mangingisda.