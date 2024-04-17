PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release

April 17, 2024 Jinggoy seeks inquiry on ambush of 4 Army troopers in Maguindanao del Sur SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has sought an investigation into the March 17 ambush of four Army soldiers in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur to assess the peace and security situation in the southern region of the country. "Despite immense government resources being put into comprehensive peace efforts and addressing the root causes of insurgency and violent extremism over the years through a whole-of-nation approach, the scourge threatening security and stability in the area remains," said Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security. Notwithstanding the impressive accomplishments and successes of military operations in dismantling networks of terrorist and violent extremist groups across the country, the veteran lawmaker said new groups appear to form, evolve, and emerge out of the remaining forces which pose a continuing challenge to national security. In his filed Resolution No. 984, Estrada asked the Senate leadership to direct the appropriate committee to exercise the upper chamber's oversight functions and check the performance of the military and law enforcement agencies to ensure that necessary measures are in place to make the country safe and secure. As the protector of the people and the State, Estrada said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) must be fully supported in wiping out lawless elements who perpetrate acts of terror, chaos, and violence, sow fear, and undermine public safety. "In light of the threat of continuation of attacks, the public must be assured that the military establishment and law enforcement authorities are on top of the situation. Preserving and promoting lasting peace are paramount interests of the State as it aims to attain inclusive development and sustainable economic growth," said Estrada. Victims of the March 17 attack, who were in civilian clothing and riding a civilian vehicle, were on their way back to the military patrol base after buying food for "Iftar" for the Muslim community in the area. They were ambushed along Tuayan 1 road in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao. Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, 601st Brigade Commander, has aired suspicions that the ruthless attack was carried out by the local terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah (DI) in retaliation to previous military operations where some of their members and leaders were killed and neutralized. "The brutal incident which broke out during the observance of the most important and sacred religious occasion for the Islamic community underscores the fragility of peace in the area," Estrada stressed. Jinggoy hinikayat ang Senado na imbestigahan ang pananambang sa 4 na sundalo sa Maguindanao del Sur HINILING ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na imbestigahan ng Senado ang nangyaring pananambang sa apat na sundalo noong Marso 17 sa Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur upang suriin ang kasalukuyang estado ng seguridad at kaayusan sa katimugang rehiyon ng bansa. "Sa kabila ng paglalaan ng malaking pondo ng gobyerno at pagsusumikap na makamit ang kapayapaan at masolusyunan ang ugat ng rebelyon, maging ang karahasan ng mga extremist groups sa mga nakaraang taon, sa pamamagitan ng whole-of-nation approach, nananatili pa rin ang mga nagbabanta sa seguridad at katiwasayan sa lugar," sabi ni Estrada, chairperson ng Senate Committee on National Defense and Security. Bagama't nakagawa ng mga kahanga-hanga at matagumpay na military operations sa pagbuwag sa mga network ng terorista at extremist groups sa buong bansa, sinabi ng beteranong mambabatas na may mga bago at naglilitawan na grupo mula sa natitirang puwersa na nagiging hamon sa pambansang seguridad. Sa kanyang inihaing Resolution No. 984, hiniling ni Estrada sa liderato ng Senado na atasan ang nararapat na komite na gampanan ang oversight function ng mataas na kapulungan at suriin ang pagganap ng military at mga ahensyang nagpapatupad ng batas upang matiyak na ang mga hakbang na kinakailangan para masiguro ang kaayusan ng bansa ay naisasakatuparan. Bilang tagapagtanggol ng mga mamamayan at ng bansa, sinabi ni Estrada na dapat suportahan ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa pagpuksa sa mga elementong nasa likod ng terorismo, kaguluhan, karahasan, naghahasik ng takot at nilalagay sa panganib ang publiko. "Sa harap ng banta ng pagpapatuloy ng mga atake, dapat masiguro sa publiko na ang militar at ang mga tagapagpatupad ng batas ay kontrolado ang sitwasyon. Ang pagpapanatili at pagtataguyod ng pang-matagalang kapayapaan ay pangunahing interes ng Estado dahil ito ay naglalayong makamit ang pangkalahatang pag-unlad at paglago ng ekonomiya," ani Estrada. Naka civilian clothing at lulan ng isang sibilyang sasakyan ang apat na biktima ng pag-atake noong Marso 17. Pabalik na ang mga ito sa patrol base pagkatapos bumili ng pagkain para sa "Iftar" para sa Muslim community sa lugar. Sila ay tinambangan habang binabaybay ang Tuayan 1 road sa Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao. Sa pahayag ni Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, 601st Brigade Commander, pinaghihinalaan na ang lokal na teroristang grupo na Daulah Islamiyah (DI) ang nasa likod ng pag-atake at ito ay bilang paghihiganti diumano sa nakaraang mga military operations kung saan ang ilan sa kanilang mga miyembro at lider ay napatay. "Ang brutal na insidente na nangyari sa panahon ng pinakamahalaga at sagradong okasyon para sa komunidad ng Islam ay nagpapamalas na hindi pa natin kontrolado ang seguridad sa lugar," giit ni Estrada.