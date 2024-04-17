Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on SC order for Senate to comment on Quiboloy's petition

Handa ako para sagutin ang anumang utos ng Korte Soprema.

My counsel, former Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, is with me, ready to study, deliberate, and respond as soon as possible.

While we have yet to receive and read the Order, we certainly will comply with the directive of the SC, cognizant of the principle of separation of powers and with only the highest respect for our institutions.

Umaasa ako na ang mga prinsipyong ito ay gagabay sa ating lahat, kasama na ang puganteng si Apollo Quiboloy.