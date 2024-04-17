HashiCorp Expands European Footprint with Opening of Madrid Tech Hub

MADRID, Spain, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), a leading provider of multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, announced today the opening of its Madrid tech hub, located at Paseo de La Castellana in Nuevos Ministerios, Madrid. This initiative marks a significant milestone in HashiCorp's commitment to grow its European presence and support companies with its Infrastructure (ILM) and Security Lifecycle Management (SLM) software that has become essential for enterprises using the cloud.



With more than 450 million downloads of the community editions in the last year, HashiCorp’s suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products underpin the most important applications for the largest enterprises in the world. Companies such as Expedia, booking.com, Vodafone, and Decathlon are among the 4,350 customers using HashiCorp’s enterprise solutions globally.

As HashiCorp continues to pioneer cloud infrastructure automation, the opening of the Madrid tech hub reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of technology and supporting customers worldwide. As the company's main office in Western Europe, the tech hub contributes to HashiCorp's global leadership in advancing multi-cloud infrastructure and security management for users, and underscores the company's dedication to leveraging global talent and opportunities to fuel its continued growth.

HashiCorp's tech hub in Madrid will support future growth and facilitate swift scalability of operations. Serving as a European hub for HashiCorp’s Worldwide Field Operations (WWFO), it will be a center for key functions, including global solutions engineering, solutions architecture, professional services, customer success, and value engineering, alongside Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) sales operations.

"Upon opening our Madrid tech hub, we're thrilled to expand our European presence, and to be able to better service our customers across EMEA, as we welcome a wave of new talent to HashiCorp. This investment underscores HashiCorp's unwavering commitment to nurturing top-tier talent and providing abundant opportunities for professional growth and development within our organization." - Peter Polizzi, global Technical Field Operations, HashiCorp.



"Today, multi-cloud remains the most pervasive cloud strategy chosen by organizations, and we recognize its pivotal role in achieving business objectives. By launching the Madrid tech hub, we aim to better serve EMEA players seeking to develop or expand their infrastructure strategies." - Pedro Coca, Director of Solutions Engineering, HashiCorp

New and prospective employees at the HashiCorp Madrid tech hub will join a global HashiCorp workforce of over 2,200 employees, creating a diverse, inclusive, and high-performing workplace culture. Through initiatives like the Founders Program, seasoned HashiCorp employees will lead efforts at the hub to model the company's values and principles, and support ongoing investment in local talent development, manager enablement, and knowledge sharing.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp enables organizations to automate their multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers managed cloud services via the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.

