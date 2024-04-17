Treatment.com AI Announces New Additions to its Medical Education Suite (MES)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “ Company ” or “ Treatment ”) is excited to announce two new solutions, (1) AI Patient and (2) AI Doctor in a Pocket, to augment its Medical Education Suite (“ MES ”) designed to educate the next generation of healthcare providers.

Treatment’s MES enhances the entire continuum of clinical content education, from simple introductory patient interactions to more advanced USMLE diagnostic evaluations and grading to complex faculty benchmarking. It is designed to reduce faculty administration costs and time, provide a comprehensive range of clinical experiences, and offer students a digital self-test companion to enhance their understanding of diagnostic clinical approaches. The suite of solutions provides support for faculty and students in both design and preparation for the OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination). This established clinical exam is used in 57 countries to test the practical reasoning of healthcare professional students and measure their progress in clinical diagnosis and treatment.

The market in the US alone comprises 300 medical schools; 900 nursing schools; 227,000 students and 145,000 residents/medical students. Treatment is also in discussions with schools in the UK and Canada.

Treatment is excited to be announcing two new monthly subscription-based SaaS solutions for students, residents and all healthcare professionals expected to launch in the second half of 2024:

AI Patient - utilizing AI and a library of test cases to further support students in their preparation and readiness for medical multiple-choice questions (MCQ’s) and OSCE exams.



AI Doctor in a Pocket - delivers a mobile friendly AI powered clinical decision support tool for healthcare professionals and students when they are in clinics or on a ward.

Both solutions are underpinned by Treatment’s AI powered proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM), the most comprehensive and integrated online medical library. The GLM has been created with hundreds of credentialled clinicians globally to ensure the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI, comments: “I am delighted to announce this extension to our portfolio of solutions, especially given its focus on the next generation of clinicians. Our goal is for students to be supported and excel during their medical education, but can then utilize the same trusted platform as they move into practice.”

Additionally, the Company has granted 800,000 Restricted Share Units (the “RSUs”), valid for a three-year term, to consultants and an officer of the Company. The RSUs were issued pursuant to the Company’s share compensation plan and a portion are subject to vesting conditions. The RSUs are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The platform’s quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. Treatment.com AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance the future clinical skills of their students. Treatment.com AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

