A new chapter for Medisca: Sanjay D. Goorachurn appointed as Chief Executive Officer

In 1989, Medisca opened its doors as a team of three with two products and a vision to bridge the gaps in patient care. Today, Medisca is a global leader in personalized medicine with more than 10 locations spanning 5 countries. Powered by a workforce of over 450 employees, Medisca offers a vast portfolio of more than 2,000 product solutions to meet the needs of diverse healthcare sectors.

“Over the course of 35 years, Medisca has seen remarkable development, grounded in its people and dynamic entrepreneurial culture,” said Dos Santos. “With the addition of Sanjay’s unique set of experiences and skillset, we are confident that this marks the beginning of a new chapter for Medisca.”

As a seasoned intellectual property lawyer with over 30 years of experience, Goorachurn is regarded as one of the world’s leading IP strategists working closely with senior executives of private and public companies on maximizing the commercial value of a company’s innovation and IP assets. It is Goorachurn’s distinct expertise and first-hand experience in implementing transformative growth for complex and global companies that drew Dos Santos and Zaccardo to him back in 2016, when he joined the Medisca team as a strategic advisor.

“Sanjay’s history with Medisca was an essential element that led to our decision to bring him on as our new CEO,” said Dos Santos. “Over the last 8 years, Sanjay has built authentic relationships with many Medisca people and coached us through some very successful wins, including the advancement and protection of our key innovations. It was critical to us that the company’s next CEO be someone who not only has the capability to take us forward, but also shares the same fundamental values that define who we are.”

“My goal is to preserve the entrepreneurial legacy of Tony and Maria and carry forward the company’s vision to empower personalized wellness for all,” said Goorachurn. “My focus will be centered around empowering Medisca’s people, creating a more structured infrastructure for strategic growth, building key partnerships, and continuing to leverage innovative excellence that sets Medisca apart, while expanding our global presence.”

