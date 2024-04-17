Qatar Hotel Management Service Market to Reach $22.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 16.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Qatar Hotel Management Service Market

A significant rise in the government’s efforts to diversify Qatar’s economy and boost the tourism sector in the nation is expected to drive the growth

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Qatar Hotel Management Service Market by Service (human resources, food and beverage, training and development, hotel financing, procurement, and sales, marketing, and e-commerce): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.”According to the report, the Qatar hotel management service industry was estimated at $5.2 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to hit $22.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Qatar is seeing a sharp increase in the popularity of bleisure travel. Middle Eastern nations like Qatar are increasingly gaining popularity among tourists and business travelers globally. The increase in popularity of remote work in large corporations, the expansion of the MICE sector, and the rise in business travel around the Middle East are expected to drive the demand for hotel management services in Qatar. Furthermore, rapid growth in the hospitality sector due to the rising tourism in Qatar is fueling the market growth significantly.

The food and beverage segment to retain its dominance by 2032-

By service, the food and beverage segment accounted for the highest share in 2022, garnering around one-third of the Qatar hotel management service market revenue. The sales, marketing, and e-commerce segment would cite the fastest CAGR by 2032. The increasing dependence on digital platforms for booking and reservations highlights the need for a strong e-commerce strategy. Factors such as the nation's hosting of significant world events and the advent of Internet travel platforms drive the need for successful sales and marketing strategies. Implementing social media and internet advertising to reach a global audience and increase brand recognition is an opportunity. Furthermore, the move towards personalized experiences makes way for targeted marketing initiatives and loyalty programs to attract and retain customers.

Key players in the industry-

Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC.

Thoughts Hospitality

Aspire Katara Hospitality

Katara Hospitality

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Rotana Hotel Management Corporation PJSC

Qatar Star Services L.L.C.

FEBC Group LLC.

Accor SA

HSS Hospitality

