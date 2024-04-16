Senate Bill 1160 Printer's Number 1524

PENNSYLVANIA, April 16 - (3) Members of the United States Armed Forces began

serving in an advisory role to South Vietnam in 1961.

(4) As a result of the Gulf of Tonkin incidents on

August 2 and 4, 1964, the Congress of the United States

overwhelmingly passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution (Public

Law 88-408) on August 7, 1964, effectively handing over

warmaking powers to President Lyndon B. Johnson until the

time of the return of peace and security to Vietnam.

(5) In 1965, United States Armed Forces ground combat

units arrived in Vietnam.

(6) By the end of 1965 there were 80,000 United States

troops in Vietnam.

(7) By 1969, a peak of approximately 543,000 troops was

reached.

(8) On January 27, 1973, the Paris Peace Accords were

signed, requiring the release of all United States prisoners

of war held in North Vietnam and the withdrawal of all United

States Armed Forces from South Vietnam.

(9) On March 29, 1973, the United States Armed Forces

completed the withdrawal of combat troops from Vietnam.

(10) On March 30, 1973, the last of the United States

Armed Forces landed at home.

(11) More than 58,000 members of the United States Armed

Forces lost their lives in Vietnam and more than 300,000

members were wounded.

(12) The Vietnam War was an extremely divisive issue

among the people of the United States and a conflict that

caused a generation of veterans to wait too long for the

public of the United States to acknowledge and honor the

efforts and services of those veterans.

