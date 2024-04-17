Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, 17 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will, on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, brief the media on the Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield in Pretoria



Live streaming links:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA



Media wishing to attend may confirm with Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308.

Media enquiries:

Thabo Mokgola (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs)

Cell: 060 962 4982