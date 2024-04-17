Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,778 in the last 365 days.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, 17 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will, on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, brief the media on the Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection. 

Members of the media are invited as follows: 
Date:    Wednesday, 17 April 2024 
Time:    14h00 
Venue:  GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield in Pretoria  
  
Live streaming links:   
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA    
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA   
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA   
  
Media wishing to attend may confirm with Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308. 

Media enquiries:
Thabo Mokgola  (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs)  
Cell: 060 962 4982

You just read:

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on Final White Paper On Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, 17 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more