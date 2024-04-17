Intelligent Packaging Market is anticipated to surpass US$12.916 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.28%
The intelligent packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% from US$7.403 billion in 2022 to US$12.916 billion by 2029.
The intelligent packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% from US$7.403 billion in 2022 to US$12.916 billion by 2029. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the intelligent packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$12.916 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the intelligent packaging market during the forecasted period is the growing advancements in the packaging industry like the QR and bar codes on packaged products that can be used for tracking the product journey from production or manufacturing to the customer that bought that product.
Another factor that boosts the sales of intelligent packaging in the market is the growing food and beverage industry across the globe which needs intelligent packaging solutions for convenient packaging and enhanced shelf life of products. Also, the complexity of products and significant investments made for research and development of improved and enhanced intelligent packaging solutions are anticipated to grow the intelligent packaging market over the forecast period.
The intelligent packaging market, by packaging technology, is divided into three types- RFID tags, temperature indicators, and freshness indicators. There are different packaging technologies available in the market including RFID tags or radio frequency identification tags that can be put on the packaged object and then it can be uniquely identified by the reader of tags. Therefore, the wide variety of packaging technologies available for intelligent packaging is expected to grow the market.
The intelligent packaging market, by application, is divided into four types- Food & beverages, pharmaceutical & healthcare, electronic products, and cosmetics & personal care. There are several applications in different industries for intelligent packaging including the food & beverage industry where the packaged bottles of soft drinks and packaged food items all need efficient and smart packaging solutions hence, the variety of applications for intelligent packaging is anticipated to grow the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the intelligent packaging market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing food and beverage industry that requires smart and efficient packaging solutions which is anticipated to drive the demand for intelligent packaging. Also, the growing technological advancements in packaging technology coupled with strict government regulations in the region regarding food and beverage packaging are all contributing to driving the demand for intelligent packaging in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the intelligent packaging market, such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Amcor plc, impacX, MAKA RFID, ScanTrust SA, Tetra Pak International S.A., and Sealed Air.
The market analytics report segments the intelligent packaging market using the following criteria:
• By Packaging Technology
o RFID Tags
o Temperature Indicators
o Freshness Indicators
o Others
• By Application
o Food and Beverages
o Pharmaceutical and Healthcare
o Electronic Products
o Cosmetics and Personal Care
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Amcor plc
• impacX
• MAKA RFID
• ScanTrust SA
• Tetra Pak International S.A.
• Sealed Air
