Inductor Market is estimated to reach US$7.818 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.52%

The inductor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% from US$5.738 billion in 2022 to US$7.818 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the inductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$7.818 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the inductor market during the forecasted period is the growing automotive industry across the globe especially electric vehicles for the electric components of the vehicles. The inductor provides high-frequency power that is specifically designed for automotive applications to reduce the risk of failures. Hence, the growth in demand for vehicles is anticipated to grow the market.
Another factor that boosts the sales of inductors in the market is the growing demand for consumer electronics among the general public such as smartphones, consoles, televisions, and others. These consumer electronics are surging in demand with the growing global population and advancement in technology for consumer electronics. Therefore, the inductor market is expected to grow with the rise in demand for consumer electronics.
The inductor market, by type, is divided into two types- air core inductor and ferrite core inductor. There are different types of inductors including air core inductors which are an inductor without a magnetic core and are used in several power electronics and high-speed digital circuits. Therefore, the different types of inductors available are anticipated to fuel the inductor market growth.
The inductor market, by end-user industry, is divided into five types- Automotive, industrial, telecommunication, defense, and consumer electronics. Several end-user industries use inductors in their production process such as the automotive industry where inductor provides high-frequency power that is specifically designed for automotive applications to reduce the risk of failures. Hence, the variety of end-user industries for the inductor market is expected to grow the market over the forecast period.
The inductor market, by application, is divided into four types- radio and high-frequency applications, power supplies, DC-DC converters, and mobile communication systems. There are different applications for inductors for instance, in mobile communication systems the inductor is connected with a capacitor in series or parallel connection and filters out any unwanted signals. Therefore, the wide range of applications can help to boost the inductor market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the inductor market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing automotive industry and rapid development of EV infrastructure in countries like China, Japan, and India in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the significant investments made by the governments of several countries to improve industrial growth and urbanization is a significant factor in growing the demand for inductors in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the inductor market, such as Vishay Intertechnology, KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, Coilcraft, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, Ice Components Inc., Yageo Company, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Berkshire Hathaway (TTI, Inc.).
The market analytics report segments the inductor market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Air Core Inductor
o Ferrite Core Inductor
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Automotive
o Industrial
o Telecommunication
o Defense
o Consumer Electronics
o Others
• By Application
o Radio and High Frequency Applications
o Power Supplies
o DC-DC Convertors
o Mobile Communication Systems
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Vishay Intertechnology
• KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation
• Coilcraft, Inc.
• Delta Electronics, Inc.
• Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
• Panasonic Corporation
• TDK Corporation
• Ice Components Inc.
• Yageo Company
• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
• Berkshire Hathaway (TTI, Inc.)
