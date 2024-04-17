St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002396
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at approximately 1903 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Swanton
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Nicholas Ramos
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lexington, SC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 16th, 2024, at approximately 1903 hours, troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to Swanton for a single vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Nicholas Ramos. While speaking with Nicholas, indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequently, Nicholas was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Nicholas was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 04/17/2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.