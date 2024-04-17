St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Crash

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2002396

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/16/2024 at approximately 1903 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 Swanton

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Ramos                                     

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lexington, SC

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On April 16th, 2024, at approximately 1903 hours, troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to Swanton for a single vehicle crash. The operator was identified as Nicholas Ramos. While speaking with Nicholas, indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequently, Nicholas was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Nicholas was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division and released to a sober adult.    

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 04/17/2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No    LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

