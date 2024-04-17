Submit Release
County Route 219/16, (Kumbrabow Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures beginning Wednesday, April 17, 2024

​RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV – County Route 219/16, (Kumbrabow Road), Randolph County, will have lane closures from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 17, 2024, through Friday, May 3, 2024, excluding the weekends, for paving. Work will start at the intersection of County Route 219/16 (Kumbrabow Road) until 4.50 miles from the intersection of County Route 45 (Turkey Bone Road), for paving. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, United States mail and school buses only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternates routes.​​

