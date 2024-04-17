Paving Operations on Hooker Hollow Road, Mineral County, to Begin on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Page Content





BURLINGTON, WV – Paving operations will be conducted on Hooker Hollow Road, County Route 7/1, in Mineral County, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, and Thursday, April 18, 2024. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

