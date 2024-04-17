Submit Release
Northbound Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Wednesday, April 17, 2024

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV – A portion of WV 2 northbound, between Wayne’s Ridge Road and Burch Ridge Road, will be restricted to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, for seeding. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised there will be a 12-foot lane restriction, to slow down, and expect slight delays.

 

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

