WVDOH wins prestigious Diamond Award at American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) awards ceremony

Page Content

​



West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., and Deputy Secretary Alanna Keller, P.E., attended the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) 2024 Engineering Excellence Awards Gala in New York City on Saturday, April 13, 2024, to accept a Diamond Award for the Wellsburg Bridge project in Brooke County.



“West Virginia has arrived; we’re on a roll,” Wriston said. “Alanna and I couldn’t be more proud to have accepted this award.”



The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) shared the award with COWI consultants, design consultant on the innovative bridge project. COWI and construction contractors Flatiron Construction made a bold decision to build the 830-foot main span of the bridge on the shore of the Ohio River and float the competed span downriver on barges to be lifted into place on its piers. It was the largest bridge lift ever attempted in North America.



On Wednesday, September 21, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice cut the ribbon to officially open the bridge to the sound of marching bands, clouds of confetti and fireworks. An estimated 2,500 people turned out to celebrate opening of the bridge, which connects Wellsburg, West Virginia with Brilliant, Ohio.



“That structure was decades and decades in the making,” Wriston said. “When Gov. Justice cut the ribbon it was like an explosion of celebration.



“Everyone worked so long and so hard for that project,” Wriston said. “That’s the leadership that Gov. Justice has brought us.”







Keller, who attended the event with her husband, WVDOH Chief Economic Development Officer Perry Keller, bought a new evening dress for the gala. Wriston, whose office attire ordinarily consists of khaki work clothes with an untied necktie, donned a black tuxedo.



“It was a little overwhelming for a southern West Virginia boy, but it was a lot of fun,” Wriston said.







Wriston and the rest of the West Virginia entourage also had the opportunity to see some of the sights of New York City, including Central Park.



“I met a lot of great and interesting people, real leaders in the transportation industry, and consultants from all over the world,” Wriston said.





