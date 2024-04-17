Non-GMO Soybean Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 3.58% to reach US$73.701 billion by 2029
The non-GMO soybean market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% from US$57.631 billion in 2022 to US$73.701 billion by 2029.
The non-GMO soybean market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% from US$57.631 billion in 2022 to US$73.701 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the non-GMO soybean market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$73.701 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Soybean is regarded as very nutritious. It is a rich source of oil and protein and it also contains amino acids which are required by the human body. It is used in making soy milk which is considered as healthiest option for whole-fat milk.
Non-Gmo soybean is a vegan food option and is regarded as superior to GMO soybeans when producing food products. It is also used in making tofu. Tofu made from non-GMO soybeans is rich in protein content, contains less water, and has a better texture.
Non-Gmo soybean does not contain any genetically altered contents that can change the chemical composition of food thus it is regarded as Non-GMO Project verified. While the Non-GMO Project verified foods do not contain any harmful toxins or bacteria.
Increasing health concerns among consumers is one major reason for the growth of the non-GMO soybean market due to ill effects such as allergy and antibiotic resistance of GMO food on our health. Production of non-GMO soybeans is often done with the help of sustainable farming practices such as reduced or no usage of pesticides and herbicides.
Governments of some countries across the globe have implemented restrictions or have banned GMO products because GMO products are products whose contents are modified with various harmful chemicals and they are not produced with the help of sustainable farming practices. Due to this demand for non-GMO products is increasing rapidly.
For instance, the United States is the world’s largest exporter of soybeans and produced 49 metric tons of soybeans in 2023.
According to the data from USDA, approximately 4.4 million acres in the U.S. were dedicated to the cultivation of non-GMO soybeans in 2022 out of which 1,924,010 acres for non-GMO food-grade soybean.
The increasing number of vegetarian and vegan consumers is contributing to the growing demand for plant-based protein food. The non-GMO soybeans are regarded as one of the best plant-based protein food because it is very cost-effective and contains a good amount of protein. It is also seen as an alternative to meat and dairy food products.
Non-GMO soybean is regarded as a flexible and nutrition-rich food used for feeding animals or it is used in various other industries. Soybean is included in the meals of animals because of its high protein content. Soybeans are either processed into oils or used in meals across the globe.
Many product launches and developments are taking place in the non-GMO soybean market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2024, Benson Hill unveiled progress in its soybean breeding program, aiming to expand its seed portfolio significantly by 2025. The company also announced five new varieties of soybean that deliver ultra-high protein, high-oleic and low-linoleic oils, and low-oligosaccharide qualities.
North American region is anticipated to hold the majority share of the non-GMO soybean market because of low prices and rising costs for genetically modified soybean seed. According to USDA soybean acreage reached 87.2 million acres in 2021 this is due to increasing soybeans prices and better returns.
North American is anticipated to continue to hold a leading position in non-GMO soybean cultivation due availability of vast land and regular investment in research and development in soybeans.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-non-gmo-soybean-market
The global non-GMO soybean market, based on different products is categorized into- crushed soybeans and whole beans. Crushed soybeans are obtained by crushing the hull of the bean and then they are soaked in a solvent which is further processed to obtain the oil from it.
Whole beans are beans that are consumed in their natural form without any alterations. Whole soybeans have been consumed as dietary staples since ancient times. These are not refined forms of soy and are prepared through the repeated process of water or alcohol extractions that balance isoflavone, sugar, and oligosaccharide contents.
The global non-GMO soybean market, based on different applications is categorized into- soybean oil and soybean meal. Soybean oil is a vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of the soybean. Worldwide it is widely used cooking oil for the preparation of dishes in our houses or at commercial places. It is also used in the preparation of oil-based paints and inks that are used in printing.
Soybean meal is used in our day-to-day meals or for feeding animals because it is termed a rich source of protein. It is produced as a byproduct of the extraction of soybean oil. It is heat-treated during its production otherwise due to the high content of protein it can cause digestion-related problems.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global non-GMO soybean market that have been covered are ADM, Laura Soybeans, Grain Millers, Inc., Benson Hills, Sb&B, Zeeland Farm Services, Inc., Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance, Divine Agro & Soya Food, and Montague Farms.
The market analytics report segments the global non-GMO soybean market using the following criteria:
• By Product
o Crushed Soybean
o Whole Bean
• By Application
o Soybean Oil
o Soybean Meal
o Food For Human Consumption
o Others
• By Format
o Textured Soy Protein
o Soy Flour
o Soy Concentrates
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• ADM
• Laura Soybeans
• Grain Millers, Inc.
• Benson hills
• Sb&B
• Zeeland Farm Services, Inc.
• Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance
• Divine Agro & Soya Food
• Montague Farms
Explore More Reports:
• Non-GMO Feed Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/non-gmo-feed-market
• Soybean Processing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/soybean-processing-market
• Genetically Modified Seeds Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/genetically-modified-seeds-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn