RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. Revisits Its Performance In 2023 After Receiving The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofing is a serious business and it is an industry that will always have updates in tools and techniques as it is a part of construction. Only a roofing company that adapts themselves to the changing needs of the market will thrive in the field with time. RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. from Sault Ste. Marie, ON is one such extraordinary roofing company who has shaped their service to the particular needs of its customers. This simple yet effective move has helped them takeover the competition and win the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award by cracking its rigorous 50-Point Inspection.
Officials from RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. are pleased to receive the award and spoke, “Since our establishment way back in 1975, We as a team have always worked on providing the best roofs to people who believe in. We are closing our 50th year anniversary, but still we are able to deliver the best because of our passion for what we do. It is all made possible with our team and we dedicate this award to each one of us. On the whole, we are grateful for this recognition.”
Why RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. Over Others?
RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. is a family owned business that is committed to providing excellent services in roofing needs of the community of Sault Ste Marie. Being expert professionals in the field, the team at the firm is able to deliver top-notch roofs and services along with exciting warranties. Their honest, friendly and most importantly, punctual approach makes them most preferred in the area for people as they help them to save time and money in all aspects. The firm brings forth the expertise and skills needed for top-tier craftsmanship which helped them hold the prestigious title of GAF-certified Master Elite roofing contractor.
Adam Frolich serves as the president of RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations Inc. and has given his heart and soul into streamlining the process and increasing the efficiency and result of their service. The way he leads his team is always an example of leadership and motivation. Their installers ensure a reliable and respectful service with a commitment to safety and utmost respect for every property. They cater to both budget and premium preferences with a diverse selection of roofing styles, materials, and products. Irrespective of the budget constraints, they always offer top-quality name products as they have established relationships with leading manufacturers like Gentek, Royal, GAF, Velux, and more. Offering emergency roof repair needs for homeowners and businesses in Sault Ste Marie and surrounding areas such as Echo Bay, Goulais River, Thessalon, and beyond is an additional merit.
Highlights Of 2023!
2023 was a fabulous year at RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. Here are some of the important highlights from the year:
>> Other than ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award, the firm has once again captured Triple Excellence and President's Club status as a Master Elite Roofing Contractor with GAF, which is a great achievement of the year.
>> Looking after the loyal employees is very important for a firm to sustain and grow. On that note, RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc have managed to retain key employees over long periods of time that contribute to their overall high level of quality.
>> On the other hand, they managed to add some new members to their team including several immigrants to Canada who have been incredibly hard working, dedicated employees. This is aimed at growing the company with fresh blood while supporting the immigration who believed in them.
>> Giving back to the society is very important, hence they never failed to increase their investment in their community through sponsorship, charitable contributions, and strong community engagement.
RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. also has exciting plans for adding a warehouse at the office. They have also initiated the construction for the purpose. This will provide valuable infrastructure to them, going forward it will also allow them to store additional product and material in a safe, secure place which will be pivotal to future expansion.
RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc. is an expert in handling new roofs, shingle, tile, siding, eavestrough and energy efficient window installation, low slope and steep sloped roofing, exterior cladding, home renovation, commercial repair, coating, maintenance, residential re-roofing & cleaning. Please visit their website to request a quote or schedule an appointment.
Lonnie Frolich
Lonnie Frolich
RM Frolich Roof Systems & Renovations, Inc.
+1 705-256-2320
rmfrolich@gmail.com