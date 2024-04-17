Gabriel 'G-Rod' Rodriguez, Hollywood’s Next Bad Guy Emerges Out of Miami
EINPresswire.com/ -- G-Rod, known for his stunt acting performances in various high-profile TV shows and movies, has recently teamed up with Curtis Bechdholt from ADS Management. This new collaboration marks a significant step in G-Rod's career, focusing on expanding his presence as the next go-to bad guy in the TV/film industry, particularly in roles that showcase his range as an action actor. G-Rod is setting sights on further solidifying his position in Hollywood, especially in portraying villainous characters —a niche he has been anchoring down for over a decade. His upcoming roles in projects like "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," "Seal Team," and "Red One" reflect this decisive move.
In a statement about his career, G-Rod said, “This is a very exciting time for me. I’m just a kid from the slums of Venezuela and now I’m playing a bad guy in some of the most popular shows on TV. It’s all a bit unreal.”
"Bad Boys Ride or Die" is set for release on June 7. Speaking to the media, G-Rod said, “Yeah, of course. I play a bad guy in “Bad Boys Ride or Die.” I can't say much other than my character's look, which came from director Adil El Arbi and his inspiration for it was Presidente Salinas. I almost died when he showed me a picture, but he was so excited about it I just smiled and said–let’s do it! They shipped me back to hair and makeup, turning me into El Presidente.”
In "Seal Team" he’ll help close out the long-running TV series in Colombia by playing a drug cartel leader and in “Red One”, he plays one of the Yul Lad’s, mountain-dwelling Icelandic monsters, led by Gryla, their evil mother played by Kiernan Shipka. Red One is scheduled to hit theatres in November 2024. He also just wrapped work on “Fight Night” in Atlanta, working alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Hart and Terrance Howard.
The collaboration with ADS Management represents a focused approach to choosing projects that align with G-Rod's career goals and personal growth as an action actor. In a statement, Curtis said “I’m excited to welcome him onboard and look forward to working with him!” ADS Management is known for its comprehensive support and strategic career planning for its clients. This collaboration is poised to open new doors for G-Rod, enabling him to reach a wider net of opportunities.
To learn more about Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodríguez, visit https://link.me/mrgrod, or to view his complete list of credits, visit his IMDb page.
Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodríguez is represented by HRI Talent out of Los Angeles and Stewart Talent out of Atlanta.
For more details, reach out to Jennifer Nardella, Publicist, Top Results PR, at JNardella@TopResultsPR.com.
Jennifer Nardella, Publicist
