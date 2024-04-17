Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu Meets with U.S. Diplomatic Officers

On April 15, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu met with U.S. Ambassador to China Robert Nicholas Burns, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink, and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Affairs Sarah M. Beran. Director-General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Yang Tao held talks with the U.S. side.

In accordance with the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state in their San Francisco summit meeting and recent phone calls, the two sides had candid, in-depth and constructive communication on advancing China-U.S. dialogue and cooperation in various fields and properly managing differences, had an exchange of views on the Middle East issue, Ukraine issue, the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, and other international and regional hotspot issues, and agreed to continue to implement the San Francisco Vision and maintain exchanges at all levels, to further stabilize and develop China-U.S. relations.

The Chinese side has set forth solemn positions on the U.S.'s recent move to push for the Indo-Pacific Strategy against China and its erroneous words and actions related to China taken in China's neighborhood, in particular its attempts to build a circle of the United States, Japan and the Philippines and its disturbance of the situation in the South China Sea. China urged the U.S. side not to engage in bloc confrontation and undermine peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Chinese side made clear its position on Taiwan, trade, science and technology, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and other issues, urging the U.S. side to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop impeding China's development, stop imposing unreasonable sanctions on Chinese enterprises and stop suppressing China's trade, science and technology.