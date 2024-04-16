Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect’s Vehicle in Brightwood Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District is seeking the community’s assistance in the search for a vehicle involved in a shooting in Northwest.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at 7:57 p.m., the suspect was traveling in a gray Toyota Camry in the 6200 block of 13th Street, Northwest, when the suspect began shooting from their vehicle at a driver and passenger on a moped. The driver and passenger were both struck by gunfire causing the driver of the moped to crash. Officers located the shooting victims and the moped. A firearm was recovered from the female victim. The moped was discovered to be previously reported stolen. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were placed under arrest.

The shooting suspect fled the scene in a gray 4-door 2016 Toyota Camry with Maryland license plate: “7DD0282.” The vehicle’s rear bumper is damaged and hanging off on the right side.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/C3TkItNVbeY

The driver of the moped, 18-year-old David Lemus, of Northeast, was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The passenger of the moped, a 17-year-old juvenile female of Hyattsville, MD, was charged with Carrying Pistol without a License and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this vehicle or knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24056689

