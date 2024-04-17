MPD Searching for NE Armed Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking the community’s help to locate an armed robbery suspect in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 10:27 a.m., the victim was standing in the 800 block of 52nd Street, Northeast, when he was approached by the suspect, who pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim complied, and the suspect took the money and fled.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: