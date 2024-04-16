Submit Release
MPD Arrests a Suspect in a Residential Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a burglary that occurred in Southeast.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 5:33 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the victim’s residence in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. Once inside the suspect destroyed the victim’s property and struck the victim multiple times with a metal meat tenderizer. The suspect then fled the scene.

Later that day, with the assistance of special police officers, 31-year-old Brittany Johnson of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary One. The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

CCN: 24056299

