Removal underway for invasive smallmouth bass in Echo Lake

CANADA, April 16 - The Province is removing invasive smallmouth bass from Echo Lake near Campbell River to protect native species and restore aquatic ecosystems.

Smallmouth bass are an invasive species that was introduced illegally into Echo Lake and threaten native fish populations, including salmon and trout. Smallmouth bass prey heavily on smaller fish and can out-compete native fish species, which could negatively affect trout and salmon fisheries if the population spreads into the Campbell River watershed.

The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship (WLRS) conducted monitoring and eradication of smallmouth bass in June through October 2023 using gill netting and electrofishing in collaboration with the BC Conservation Foundation. Monitoring and eradication work will continue from April to October 2024, in co-operation with A‑Tlegay Fisheries Society.

Anglers are encouraged to fish Echo Lake during the next few months and are asked to retain (freeze) and report any smallmouth bass caught in Echo Lake to FrontCounterBC.

Moving live fish, including smallmouth bass, between water bodies is illegal and can result in fines as much as $100,000 for first-time offences, and/or a prison term as long as 12 months under the Wildlife Act and the Freshwater Fishing Regulation. Second-time offences may result in a fine as much as $200,000, and/or a term of imprisonment as long as two years.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any information regarding the illegal movement of species in B.C. to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) 24-hour hotline. A cash reward of as much as $2,000 through the BC Wildlife Federation Rewards Program may be available for reporting any information that leads to a conviction.

The most effective way to protect British Columbia’s lakes and rivers from invasive species is through prevention. Live fish should not be moved or released into any waterbody in B.C.

How to report information on smallmouth bass in Echo Lake:

FrontCounterBC: https://portal.nrs.gov.bc.ca/web/client/contact

or by phone (toll-free): 1 877 855-3222.

Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP):

https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp/#:~:text=If%20the%20information%20you%20provide,Federation%20(BCWF)%20rewards%20program or by phone at 1 877 952-7277.

BC Wildlife Federation Rewards Program:

https://bcwf.bc.ca/our-initiatives/

Learn More:

Provincial Alert Sheet on Smallmouth Bass:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/environment/plants-animals-and-ecosystems/invasive-species/alerts/smallmouth_bass_alert.pdf

B.C. Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis 2023-25:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/fishing-hunting/fishing/fishing-regulations

Provincial Invasive Species Reporting Information:

www.gov.bc.ca/invasivespecies

Fisheries and Oceans Canada – Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations:

https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/species-especes/ais-eae/regulations-reglements/index-eng.html