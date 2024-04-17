Comer Probes Biden Administration’s New ‘Strike Force’ to Further Intervene in U.S. Markets

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is today requesting documents and information to understand the Biden Administration’s newly announced “Strike Force” to be led by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ). In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Chairman Comer raises concern that the Strike Force is a misuse of the agency’s power and represents further politicization of the agency.

“The timing of the Strike Force announcement, in an election year, raises the likelihood that political motivations rather than the interests of American consumers drove the action. To use the FTC as a tool in a political witch hunt against U.S. businesses would be a shocking misuse of the agency’s power,” Chairman Comer wrote.

The Biden Administration announced the joint FTC-DOJ Strike Force, in March 2024 for the vague purpose of challenging “unfair and illegal” corporate pricing. The White House’s actions further empowers a FTC that has already demonstrated it will sacrifice American jobs for political goals. Since June 2023, the Oversight Committee has requested documents and communications from the FTC to understand concerns related to abuses of power, collusion with foreign officials and other improper conduct in the merger review process, and other matters.

“President Biden has taken a similar approach to rising food prices, treating grocery chains as scapegoats by blaming them for persistent inflation. […] It is troubling that the FTC appears to be using its authorities as a political weapon at the behest of President Biden rather than to protect American consumers. The pattern signals that the new FTC-DOJ Strike Force will be used as a political tool that could have serious, negative repercussions for American businesses, workers, and consumers. Under your leadership, the FTC has already demonstrated that it is willing to sacrifice American jobs to achieve ideological and political goals,” Chairman Comer continued.

Read the letter to FTC Commissioner Lina M. Khan here.