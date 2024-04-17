Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,830 in the last 365 days.

Comer Probes Biden Administration’s New ‘Strike Force’ to Further Intervene in U.S. Markets

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is today requesting documents and information to understand the Biden Administration’s newly announced “Strike Force” to be led by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ). In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Chairman Comer raises concern that the Strike Force is a misuse of the agency’s power and represents further politicization of the agency.

“The timing of the Strike Force announcement, in an election year, raises the likelihood that political motivations rather than the interests of American consumers drove the action. To use the FTC as a tool in a political witch hunt against U.S. businesses would be a shocking misuse of the agency’s power,” Chairman Comer wrote.

The Biden Administration announced the joint FTC-DOJ Strike Force, in March 2024 for the vague purpose of challenging “unfair and illegal” corporate pricing. The White House’s actions further empowers a FTC that has already demonstrated it will sacrifice American jobs for political goals. Since June 2023, the Oversight Committee has requested documents and communications from the FTC to understand concerns related to abuses of powercollusion with foreign officials and other improper conduct in the merger review process, and other matters.

“President Biden has taken a similar approach to rising food prices, treating grocery chains as scapegoats by blaming them for persistent inflation. […] It is troubling that the FTC appears to be using its authorities as a political weapon at the behest of President Biden rather than to protect American consumers. The pattern signals that the new FTC-DOJ Strike Force will be used as a political tool that could have serious, negative repercussions for American businesses, workers, and consumers. Under your leadership, the FTC has already demonstrated that it is willing to sacrifice American jobs to achieve ideological and political goals,” Chairman Comer continued.

Read the letter to FTC Commissioner Lina M. Khan here.

You just read:

Comer Probes Biden Administration’s New ‘Strike Force’ to Further Intervene in U.S. Markets

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more