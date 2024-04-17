Taoiseach Simon Harris attending Special European Council

Taoiseach Simon Harris is in Brussels today (Wednesday) for a two-day special meeting of the European Council which will discuss a range of international issues, including the Middle East and Ukraine, and which will also look to the future of the Single Market on foot of a report from former Italian Prime Minister, Enrico Letta.
