Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,833 in the last 365 days.

Taoiseach Simon Harris attending Special European Council

Taoiseach Simon Harris is in Brussels today (Wednesday) for a two-day special meeting of the European Council which will discuss a range of international issues, including the Middle East and Ukraine, and which will also look to the future of the Single Market on foot of a report from former Italian Prime Minister, Enrico Letta.

You just read:

Taoiseach Simon Harris attending Special European Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more