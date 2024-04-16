Illinois youth turkey hunters set new harvest record
SPRINGFIELD - Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,006 birds during the 2024 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 1,733 set in 2020.
The dates for this year's season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. A total of 6,001 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 5,283 in 2023. In 2023, a total of 1,297 turkeys were taken.
The top five counties for harvest during this year's youth season were Randolph, 71; Fayette, 66; Jefferson, 63; Marion, 62; and Pike, 54. A preliminary total of 160 wild turkeys, or 8% of this year's harvest, were taken on public land.
The following table shows youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county with numbers from 2024 and 2023.
|
County
|
2024
|
2023
|
ADAMS
|
49
|
37
|
ALEXANDER
|
23
|
27
|
BOND
|
18
|
14
|
BOONE
|
4
|
2
|
BROWN
|
35
|
14
|
BUREAU
|
14
|
10
|
CALHOUN
|
26
|
22
|
CARROLL
|
8
|
5
|
CASS
|
19
|
17
|
CHAMPAIGN
|
3
|
3
|
CHRISTIAN
|
6
|
10
|
CLARK
|
32
|
14
|
CLAY
|
49
|
35
|
CLINTON
|
30
|
9
|
COLES
|
7
|
3
|
CRAWFORD
|
31
|
12
|
CUMBERLAND
|
15
|
13
|
DEKALB
|
1
|
0
|
DEWITT
|
2
|
2
|
EDGAR
|
8
|
8
|
EDWARDS
|
15
|
13
|
EFFINGHAM
|
34
|
10
|
FAYETTE
|
66
|
26
|
FORD
|
2
|
1
|
FRANKLIN
|
36
|
34
|
FULTON
|
24
|
14
|
GALLATIN/HARDIN
|
44
|
33
|
GREENE
|
29
|
13
|
GRUNDY
|
6
|
5
|
HAMILTON
|
46
|
36
|
HANCOCK
|
28
|
19
|
HENDERSON
|
13
|
9
|
HENRY
|
10
|
10
|
IROQUOIS
|
4
|
1
|
JACKSON
|
42
|
24
|
JASPER
|
42
|
11
|
JEFFERSON
|
63
|
52
|
JERSEY
|
25
|
15
|
JO DAVIESS
|
27
|
18
|
JOHNSON
|
27
|
23
|
KANKAKEE
|
4
|
2
|
KENDALL
|
0
|
0
|
KNOX
|
14
|
7
|
LAKE
|
0
|
1
|
LASALLE
|
1
|
0
|
LAWRENCE
|
9
|
8
|
LEE
|
8
|
12
|
LIVINGSTON
|
4
|
3
|
LOGAN
|
4
|
3
|
MACON
|
7
|
2
|
MACOUPIN
|
46
|
28
|
MADISON
|
35
|
21
|
MARION
|
62
|
46
|
MARSHALL/PUTNAM
|
11
|
11
|
MASON
|
15
|
10
|
MASSAC
|
22
|
15
|
MCDONOUGH
|
3
|
4
|
MCHENRY
|
11
|
5
|
MCLEAN
|
5
|
3
|
MENARD
|
14
|
8
|
MERCER
|
13
|
8
|
MONROE
|
25
|
6
|
MONTGOMERY
|
27
|
15
|
MORGAN
|
7
|
4
|
MOULTRIE
|
5
|
2
|
OGLE
|
18
|
13
|
PEORIA
|
12
|
7
|
PERRY
|
43
|
23
|
PIATT
|
2
|
2
|
PIKE
|
54
|
39
|
POPE
|
27
|
25
|
PULASKI
|
23
|
14
|
RANDOLPH
|
71
|
48
|
RICHLAND
|
16
|
11
|
ROCK ISLAND
|
9
|
11
|
SALINE
|
26
|
15
|
SANGAMON
|
13
|
5
|
SCHUYLER
|
22
|
19
|
SCOTT
|
8
|
2
|
SHELBY
|
23
|
17
|
ST CLAIR
|
38
|
26
|
STARK
|
1
|
1
|
STEPHENSON
|
18
|
16
|
TAZEWELL
|
10
|
2
|
UNION
|
33
|
26
|
VERMILION
|
17
|
5
|
WABASH
|
5
|
5
|
WARREN
|
5
|
0
|
WASHINGTON
|
20
|
11
|
WAYNE
|
41
|
24
|
WHITE
|
41
|
25
|
WHITESIDE
|
15
|
9
|
WILL
|
3
|
5
|
WILLIAMSON
|
46
|
18
|
WINNEBAGO
|
18
|
13
|
WOODFORD
|
13
|
12
|
Total
|
2,006
|
1,297