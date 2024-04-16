Illinois youth turkey hunters set new harvest record

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,006 birds during the 2024 youth turkey season, breaking the previous harvest record of 1,733 set in 2020.





The dates for this year's season were March 30-31 and April 6-7. A total of 6,001 youth turkey permits were issued this year, compared to 5,283 in 2023. In 2023, a total of 1,297 turkeys were taken.





The top five counties for harvest during this year's youth season were Randolph, 71; Fayette, 66; Jefferson, 63; Marion, 62; and Pike, 54. A preliminary total of 160 wild turkeys, or 8% of this year's harvest, were taken on public land.





The following table shows youth turkey season preliminary harvest figures by county with numbers from 2024 and 2023.



