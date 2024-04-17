HAWAIʻI STATE ENERGY OFFICE

GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN, M.D., CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER, MARK GLICK, UPDATE U.S. STATES’ ENERGY OFFICIALS ON HAWAIʻI’S ENERGY STRATEGY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 16, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., joined Mark Glick, chief energy officer of the Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO), at the Imin International Center today at a conference of the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO), updating western regional officials on Hawaiʻi’s energy priorities in the aftermath of Maui’s devastating wildfires.

“As the pioneering state for a 100% renewable portfolio standard, we are committed to eliminating our dependency on imported fossil fuels by 2045,” said the Governor.

Governor Green outlined the state’s near-term energy strategy addressing three C’s: Cost, Carbon and Capital, to lower costs, lower carbon and open access to capital to secure the viability of the state’s largest utility, as Hawaiʻi progresses toward its legislated mandate of net zero carbon by 2045.

“We are dealing with a new normal in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires,” said Glick, “but the challenges are not insurmountable.

“Working with energy stakeholders throughout state and national partners like NASEO, we will maintain or accelerate Hawaiʻi’s transition to renewables, as we prioritize upgrades and replacements to thermal power generators that will continue to be predominantly relied upon over the next decade and a half to provide dispatchable power.”

A quantitative analysis undertaken by HSEO in Pathways to Decarbonization underscores the need to maintain development timelines for renewable energy projects statewide as the primary way to lower the carbon intensity of each island’s grid. In all scenarios, progressively reducing emissions from fossil fuel generators is the primary driver of emissions reductions.

Hawaiʻi’s transition to a lower cost, lower carbon economy by 2045 is aided by historic federal investments in climate–resilient infrastructure: $72.8 million in clean energy investments in 2024 with an additional $366 million in funding applications in progress, including funding for two critical customer hubs in Maui and $70 million in home electrification and appliance rebate programs for low-to-moderate income families.

HSEO will release the findings of a comprehensive fuels analysis in May.

Photos from today’s news conference, courtesy Office of the Governor, will be uploaded here.

Hawaiʻi Pathways to Decarbonization: Report to the 2024 Hawaiʻi State Legislature

https://energy.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Act-238_HSEO_Decarbonization_FinalReport_2023.pdf