Global Multichannel Order Management Market to reach a valuation of US$ 8.5 billion by 2034, FMI Projection

Future Market Insights forecasts robust growth for the global Multichannel Order Management Market driven by rising e-commerce adoption and technological advancements. The growth is expected to be driven by the growth in retail sales and the online shopping industry. The increasing popularity of online shopping and the growth of the retail industry have contributed to the expansion of the market.

NEWARK, Del, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multichannel order management market will reach a valuation of US$ 3.4 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing popularity of subscription box services. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 9.7% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 8.5 billion by 2034.



Businesses are expanding their reach to international markets, with the increasing globalization of e-commerce. Multichannel order management solutions play a crucial role in managing cross-border transactions, including currency conversion, customs clearance, and international shipping logistics, to facilitate seamless cross-border e-commerce operations.

The rise of subscription-based business models across various industries, including software, media, and consumer goods, has led to increased demand for flexible and scalable order management solutions. Multichannel order management systems are essential for managing recurring orders, billing cycles, and subscription renewals efficiently.

Direct-to-consumer brands are bypassing traditional retail channels and selling directly to consumers through online channels and pop-up stores. Multichannel order management solutions enable DTC brands to manage their entire order lifecycle, from order placement to fulfillment and customer support, thereby empowering them to control the end-to-end customer experience.

Real-time inventory visibility is essential for businesses to prevent stockouts, avoid overstocking, and optimize order fulfillment processes. Multichannel order management solutions offer real-time inventory tracking capabilities across multiple channels and fulfillment locations, enabling businesses to maintain optimal inventory levels and improve order accuracy.

The integration of social media platforms with e-commerce has become increasingly prevalent. Multichannel order management solutions are adapting to this trend by enabling businesses to sell directly on social media channels and manage orders seamlessly across multiple platforms.

“Businesses need to adapt their multichannel order management strategies to accommodate local preferences, languages, currencies, and regulations, as businesses expand into new markets,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global multichannel order management market was valued at US$ 0 billion in 2023 .

in . From 2019 to 2023 , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 12.1%.

to , the market demand expanded at a CAGR of The market in Japan is to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2034 .

through . By component, the software segment accounts for a CAGR of 9.5% through 2034 .

through . The market in Korea will expand at a CAGR of 11.4% through 2034 .

through . In terms of organization size, the large enterprises segment accounts for a CAGR of 9.4% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the multichannel order management market are

Salesforce, Inc.



HCL Technologies Limited



Zoho Corporation



Oracle Corporation



IBM Corporation



SAP SE



Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd.



Newfold Digital Inc.



Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.



Brightpearl, Inc.



Microsoft Corporation

Company Portfolio

SAP SE provides a comprehensive multichannel order management solution as part of its SAP Commerce Cloud platform. The solution enables businesses to centralize order management, synchronize inventory, and automate order fulfillment processes across multiple channels.

Microsoft Corporation offers a flexible and scalable multichannel order management solution as part of its Dynamics 365 suite of business applications. The solution enables businesses to manage orders, inventory, and customer interactions across online, offline, and mobile channels.

Segmentation Analysis of the Multichannel Order Management Market

By Component:

Software

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application:

Order Fulfilment

Inventory Management

Channel Integration

Others

By End Use Vertical:

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Top Reports Related to Technology Market:

Telecom Order Management Market size in 2016 was held at US$ 1.9 Billion. With 7.9% projected growth from 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 Billion by 2032. Solutions are expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

The survey and feedback management software market share is garnering substantial momentum and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Global demand for the advanced distribution management systems market trends is slated to increase at a CAGR of 20.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 12,102.0 Million by 2029

Global Session Border Controller market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 709 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to be valued at US$ 1200 Million from 2022 to 2032.

The global multichannel networks market forecast leads to an estimated CAGR of 12.8% in the global market during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 4,363.5 Million in 2022, and is expected to cross US$ 14,547.7 Million by 2032.

The global enterprise asset management market demand value is estimated to be US$ 4,717.07 million in 2024. The overall market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The corporate event planner market is anticipated to flourish at a booming CAGR of 31.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 6,196.4 billion by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 390.7 billion in 2023.

Global image sensor market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 21725.8 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to be valued at US$ 41672.3 Million from 2022 to 2032.

The global medical electronics market has currently crossed the billion-dollar mark and is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032.

The Electronic beam machining market analytics revenue totaled US$ 192.3 Million in 2022. The Electronic beam machining market is expected to reach US$ 379.8 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% for 2023 to 2033.

